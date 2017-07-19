Edwards not endorsing in Louisiana utility agency election

Gov. John Bel Edwards isn't endorsing the former state lawmaker he appointed to Louisiana's utility regulatory board in the election for the permanent position.
The Democratic governor tapped Houma lawyer Damon Baldone, an ex-state House member, to fill a vacant seat on the Public Service Commission in June.
Now that Baldone is running for the seat, the Advocate reports that Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo says the governor won't be backing a specific candidate in the Oct. 14 election.
Baldone, who had been a Democrat for years, registered for the race as a Republican. Carbo says the party switch didn't factor into Edwards' decision not to endorse.
Besides Baldone, two other GOP contenders are running. The seat is vacant because Republican Scott Angelle left the commission to join the Trump administration.
