More Politics News

July 19, 2017 11:05 AM

Wisconsin Republican Party outraises Democrats

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

The Wisconsin Republican Party has nearly 50-times as much cash on hand as the state Democratic Party through the first six months of the year.

Reports filed this week with the state show Republicans ended June with more than $1.7 million in the bank. That compares with just $36,000 for Democrats.

The Republican Party reported raising nearly $2.2 million over the first six months of the year, compared with just over $600,000 for Democrats.

The fundraising disparity comes on the heels of the state Democratic Party suffering deep losses in the fall election and as it gears up to help U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin defend her seat next year and take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman says it's a sign Democrats are in "disarray."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rohrabacher: We stand with the people in Turkey who want to have a democratic government 1:35

Rohrabacher: We stand with the people in Turkey who want to have a democratic government
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again

View More Video