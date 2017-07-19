Huntington mayor announces bid for US House seat in 2018

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has filed to run in the 2018 U.S. House primary in West Virginia's 3rd District.
Williams' campaign announced the filing Wednesday in a news release.
The Democrat is in his second term as Huntington's mayor. He has steered West Virginia's second-largest city through a financial crisis that has included budget cuts and layoffs this year.
Williams also served in the state House of Delegates and as Huntington's economic development director and city manager.
Two-term Republican Congressman Evan Jenkins next year is seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin.
