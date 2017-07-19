More Politics News

July 19, 2017 10:48 AM

Huntington mayor announces bid for US House seat in 2018

The Associated Press
HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has filed to run in the 2018 U.S. House primary in West Virginia's 3rd District.

Williams' campaign announced the filing Wednesday in a news release.

The Democrat is in his second term as Huntington's mayor. He has steered West Virginia's second-largest city through a financial crisis that has included budget cuts and layoffs this year.

Williams also served in the state House of Delegates and as Huntington's economic development director and city manager.

Two-term Republican Congressman Evan Jenkins next year is seeking the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video