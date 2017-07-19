Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man outside the Lion's Gate, following an appeal from clerics to pray in the streets instead of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. A dispute over metal detectors has escalated into a new showdown between Israel and the Muslim world over the contested Jerusalem shrine that has been at the center of violent confrontations in the past.
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man outside the Lion's Gate, following an appeal from clerics to pray in the streets instead of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. A dispute over metal detectors has escalated into a new showdown between Israel and the Muslim world over the contested Jerusalem shrine that has been at the center of violent confrontations in the past. Oded Balilty AP Photo
Israeli police officers detain a Palestinian man outside the Lion's Gate, following an appeal from clerics to pray in the streets instead of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. A dispute over metal detectors has escalated into a new showdown between Israel and the Muslim world over the contested Jerusalem shrine that has been at the center of violent confrontations in the past. Oded Balilty AP Photo

More Politics News

July 19, 2017 10:37 AM

Israeli PM holds talks on security at Jerusalem site

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel's prime minister has consulted with officials over security arrangements outside a major Jerusalem shrine that angered Muslim leaders, who have urged worshippers to gather there on Friday.

An Arabic statement from Benjamin Netanyahu's office Wednesday downplayed reports the talks were over removing metal detectors.

Muslim leaders on Wednesday called on worshippers to attend Friday prayers at the sacred compound, and to pray outside if the devices are still in place.

Israel installed the detectors this week after Arab Israeli gunmen killed two police officers at the site, holy to both Muslims and Jews. Many worshippers have since prayed on nearby streets, refusing to undergo security checks.

Palestinians see the installation of metal detectors as expanding Israeli control over the site, which is at the heart of the Mideast conflict.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video