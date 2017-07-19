DOJ arrests 60-plus during nationwide internet operation

Wisconsin Department of Justice officials say they arrested dozens of people this spring as part of a national push to capture child sex predators.
The agency announced Wednesday that it arrested about 60 people as part of Operation Broken Heart in April and May. The operation involved 62 task forces around the country and targeted offenders who traffic in child pornography, entice children online, engage in child sex trafficking and engage in child sex tourism. The operation netted 1,012 arrests across more than 40 states.
Wisconsin DOJ also arrested 16 suspected child sex predators and child sex traffickers during Operation New Hope, a weeklong state operation at the end of May.
