More Politics News

July 19, 2017 10:48 PM

Pipe failure floods 5 floors of Manchester VA hospital

The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, N.H.

The Manchester VA Medical Center, under investigation after reports of substandard treatment and conditions, is now dealing with flooding and severe water damage.

The hospital says a mechanical pipe failure early Wednesday caused flooding on a number of floors.

Health care services provided on the first and second floors haven't been affected, but about 250 patients with appointments in the affected areas on five floors above that were being contacted to reschedule.

The hospital says it may be two to four weeks before things are back to normal.

Members of the state's congressional delegation expressed concern about the flooding.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin removed two officials at New Hampshire's only veterans' hospital and ordered a review of the facility this week after the Boston Globe reported on a whistleblower complaint filed by physicians.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Rohrabacher: We stand with the people in Turkey who want to have a democratic government 1:35

Rohrabacher: We stand with the people in Turkey who want to have a democratic government
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again

View More Video