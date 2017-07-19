Nevada senator resigns after sex harassment review concludes

FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, Nevada state Sen. Mark Manendo, D-Las Vegas, sits in a committee meeting at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev. Manendo, accused of sexually harassing women resigned Tuesday, July 18, 2017, less than a week after a law firm probing the allegations concluded that he violated the Legislature's anti-harassment policy and behaved inappropriately toward female staffers and lobbyists. Manendo, who represented a Las Vegas area district, served in the Legislature for 23 years. Cathleen Allison, File AP Photo