Drug dealer sentenced to nearly 22 years for overdose death

Calling the case "an American tragedy," a federal judge has sentenced a heroin dealer to serve more than two decades in prison for his role in the overdose death of a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Mariani acknowledged the 262-month sentence was harsh, but says it's warranted given the severity of the charges against 37-year-old Alfred Yale and his extensive criminal record. The Scranton Times-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2tf2wWs ) Yale was sentenced Tuesday in Harrisburg.
Yale pleaded guilty in May 2016 to conspiracy to distribute heroin that caused serious bodily injury or death. His co-defendant, Michelle Beagle, pleaded guilty in March 2016 and is currently awaiting sentencing.
In brief comments after his sentencing, Yale apologized to the family of the victim, Cole Srebro.
