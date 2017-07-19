More Politics News

July 19, 2017 9:35 AM

Mexico announces new laptop, tablet security on US flights

MEXICO CITY

Mexican authorities say the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has instituted heightened security measures for laptops and tablets on U.S.-bound flights from the country.

Mexico's Transportation Department says in a statement that the measures take effect starting Wednesday for "electronics larger than a cellphone."

It recommends passengers carry as few of those devices as possible in carry-on bags and advises that such electronics must undergo separate security checks without cases or covers.

In March, U.S. authorities banned cabin electronics on departing flights from 10 airports in the Middle East over concerns extremists could hide bombs inside of laptops.

