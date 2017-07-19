Deadwood bans drones in National Historic Landmark District

City leaders in Deadwood have approved a drone "no-fly zone" over the Old West gambling town's National Historic Landmark District.
The Rapid City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2uIzkf8 ) that the ordinance approved unanimously by the City Commission on Monday night effectively outlaws unmanned aerial devices over the entire downtown area.
Rushmore Drones business owner Trevor Plett wonders if the new rule will fly with the Federal Aviation Administration. He also says such ordinances add another layer of burdensome regulations to an emerging industry and create "an unwelcoming environment."
Mayor Chuck Turbiville says city officials are confident they made the right decision. Violation of the ordinance is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines.
