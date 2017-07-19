More Politics News

July 19, 2017 8:54 AM

Cops: Man threatened to divorce wife if she quit selling sex

The Associated Press
GREENSBURG, Pa.

Police say a Pennsylvania man threatened to divorce his wife if she stopped giving him money she earned as a prostitute working out of their apartment.

Thirty-four-year-old Scott Shadle was charged with running a house of prostitution Monday, four days after Greensburg police arrested his wife, 38-year-old Rebecca Lynn Shadle.

She's jailed on charges including trafficking in minors and aggravated indecent assault because police say she allowed men to sexually touch a 7-year-old girl in her care for money, as well as selling her own sexual services. Police charged her after receiving a tip through ChildLine, the state's anonymous abuse hotline, and interviewing the girl.

Police say Scott Shadle posted online ads for men to have sex with his wife.

Online court records don't list attorneys for either defendant.

