Legal pot sales begin in Uruguay under landmark 2013 law

FILE - In this July 16, 2016 file photo, a competitor looks at a marijuana bud through a magnifying glass at the fifth annual Cannabis Cup, a competition for best marijuana, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Legal sales of marijuana for recreational purposes are set to begin in Uruguay at a limited number of pharmacies, to nearly 5,000 people who have registered as consumers, the South American nation’s Cannabis Regulation and Control Institute said Friday, July 14, 2017. Matilde Campodonico, File AP Photo