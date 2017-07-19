More Politics News

July 19, 2017 7:59 AM

Rights group: Bahraini activist charged under terrorism law

The Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

A Bahraini rights group says a female activist has been charged under an anti-terrorism law amid a crackdown on dissent in the U.S.-allied Gulf island nation.

The London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said Wednesday that Ebtisam al-Sayegh was one of four people accused of using human rights work as a cover for terrorism-related activities.

The official Bahrain News Agency announced the charges but did not name the suspects. Bahraini officials did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Al-Sayegh was taken into custody two weeks ago in a late-night raid. Amnesty International has raised concerns, saying al-Sayegh alleges she was tortured and sexually assaulted during an earlier detention in May. Bahrain has said it opposes any mistreatment of detainees.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video