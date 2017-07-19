More Politics News

July 19, 2017 7:37 AM

Turkey changes justice, defense ministers in cabinet shuffle

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's prime minister has announced a cabinet reshuffle, replacing or swapping 11 ministers in the 26-member council of ministers.

The announcement on Wednesday comes months after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan regained the leadership of Turkey's ruling party following a narrow win in a referendum ushering in a series of constitutional changes.

Binali Yildirim named legislator Abdulhamit Gul as the new justice minister and former deputy prime minister Nurettin Canikli as the defense minister. The former ministers for justice and defense were appointed deputy prime ministers.

Yildirim made the announcement following a surprise meeting with Erdogan.

Erdogan has complained of a "fatigue" within the ruling party, speaking of a need for rejuvenation.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video