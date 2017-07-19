Board recommends pardon for Rep. Paradee in 1989 citation

The Board of Pardons in Delaware has recommended that Gov. John Carney pardon a state representative for an underage possession of alcohol citation from 1989.
Delaware State News reports the board recommended the pardon of Rep. Trey Paradee on Monday. Paradee says he was 19 at the time of the incident and was not taken into police custody. However, the incident is categorized as an arrest on a Newark Alderman's Court transcript.
Paradee wrote in a letter that, at the time, he was helping his college roommate bring in groceries, which included a case of beer. He says the officer gave him a $50 ticket even though his friend provided proof of purchase and proof of age.
The board said it didn't have any objections to formally urging the governor to issue the pardon.
Comments