Probe finds police justified in fatal shooting

State officials say seven police officers were justified in shooting and killing a New Jersey man who aimed a handgun at them during a standoff.
Authorities say the standoff began when 49-year-old John Fetter III had threatened his father with a shotgun in their Ventnor home in October 2016.
Officers safely removed Fetter's parents, but shots were fired from the home when the Atlantic County SWAT team arrived. Efforts to get him to surrender failed.
Authorities say Fetter emerged from the home and pointed a handgun at officers, who opened fire. Fetter was shot ten times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
