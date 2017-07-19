Data: Police most often seize guns from prohibited users

Police department data from a Delaware city shows that firearms were most often seized because the people carrying them were prohibited from possession.
The News Journal reports Wilmington police seized 446 firearms between January 2016 and the end of May. In 37 percent of cases, the weapon was taken because the person was forbidden by law. The second most common reason was that it was used during the commission of a felony.
Wilmington police spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Janvier says firearm seizures are down this year as of July 5 compared with the same time last year.
According to data, only three of the crimes associated with firearm seizures were linked with shots fired and seven had to do with homicides. There have been 115 shootings in Wilmington this year.
