British royals meet Merkel, tour Berlin Holocaust memorial

Britain's Princess Charlotte looks out of the window of a plane after it landed at Tegel airport in Berlin, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Britain's Prince William, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge have arrived with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte for a three- days-visit to Germany.
dpa via AP
Bernd Von Jutrczenka
Britain's Prince William chats with spectators during a visit to the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, together with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are on a three-days-visit to Germany.
dpa via AP
Gregor Fischer
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, waves besides Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Ferdinand Ostrop
AP Photo
Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Pool Photo via AP
Bernd Von Jutrczenka
Britain's Prince William, center, his wife Kate , left, and their son Prince George, right, arrive at Tegel Airport in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017 They arrived with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte for a three- days-visit to Germany. William and Kate are scheduled to visit Heidelberg and Hamburg as well as Berlin. They arrived in Germany after a visit to Poland.
dpa via AP
Kay Nietfeld
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge visit the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Pool Photo via AP
Bernd Von Jutrczenka
Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and their daughter Princess Charlotte arrive at the airport in Berlin, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British royal couple is on a three-day-visit in Germany.
Pool Photo via AP
Steffi Loos
Britain's Prince William and his son Prince George get off the plane at the airport in Berlin, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British royal couple is on a three-day-visit in Germany.
Pool Photo via AP
Steffi Loos
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, talks to Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, on the balcony of chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Ferdinand Ostrop
AP Photo
Britain's Prince William, center left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the airport in Berlin, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British royal couple is on a three-day-visit in Germany.
Pool Photo via AP
Steffi Loos
Uwe Neumaerker, right, director of the Foundation for the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, guides Britain's Prince William , center, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, around the museum of the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Bernd Von Jutrczenka
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Britain's Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, meet holocaust survivor Leon Schwarzbaum at the Foundation Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, july 19, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Bernd Von Jutrczenka
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, wave at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Michael Sohn
AP Photo
Britain's Prince William, right, talks to adolescents in the Bolle children's and youth centre in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday July 19, 2017.
dpa via AP
Britta Pedersen
Britain's Prince William. second right, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, talk to adolescents in the Bolle children's and youth centre in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
dpa via AP
Jens Kalaene
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, left, welcome Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, at the Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles as she arrives with her husband Prince William at the Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The British Royal couple and their children are on a three-day-visit to Germany.
Markus Schreiber
AP Photo
Britain's Prince William, left, nd his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
dpa via AP
Gregor Fischer
Britain's Prince William, left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, guide their son, Prince George, after the arrival at Tegel airport in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
dpa via AP
Kay Nietfeld
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, visit the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
dpa via AP
Gregor Fischer
