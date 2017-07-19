Court reverses man's murder conviction in pedestrian death

A court has reversed the murder conviction of a South Carolina motorist in the 2014 death of a pedestrian.
The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports the state Court of Appeals last week upheld 54-year-old Sandy Lynn Westmoreland's conviction for a hit-and-run death. But the appellate court said a coroner's testimony that the death was a homicide shouldn't have been permitted during trial.
Westmoreland was found guilty in the death of his partner, Michael D. Daniels. Prosecutors said Westmoreland deliberately ran over Daniels after an altercation at a hospital in 2012. Westmoreland testified he was trying to pull over and pick up Daniels, who was walking along the street, and accidently hit him.
Westmoreland had been sentenced to 30 years for murder. Prison records show he's still serving 25 years for hit-and-run.
