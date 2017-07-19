More Politics News

July 19, 2017 6:04 AM

Court reverses man's murder conviction in pedestrian death

The Associated Press
SPARTANBURG, S.C.

A court has reversed the murder conviction of a South Carolina motorist in the 2014 death of a pedestrian.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reports the state Court of Appeals last week upheld 54-year-old Sandy Lynn Westmoreland's conviction for a hit-and-run death. But the appellate court said a coroner's testimony that the death was a homicide shouldn't have been permitted during trial.

Westmoreland was found guilty in the death of his partner, Michael D. Daniels. Prosecutors said Westmoreland deliberately ran over Daniels after an altercation at a hospital in 2012. Westmoreland testified he was trying to pull over and pick up Daniels, who was walking along the street, and accidently hit him.

Westmoreland had been sentenced to 30 years for murder. Prison records show he's still serving 25 years for hit-and-run.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video