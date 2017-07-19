More Politics News

July 19, 2017 5:56 AM

Iran's presidents says his country will 'stand up to' the US

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's president says his country will stand up to the United States and reciprocate for any new sanctions that America imposes on the Islamic Republic.

Hassan Rouhani says that if Washington, under any pretext, imposes new sanctions against Iran, "we will stand up to the United States."

He says the "great nation of Iran will have an appropriate answer" and then adds — without elaborating — that the Iranian parliament will also act.

Rouhani's remarks on Wednesday were broadcast on state TV. He spoke a day after the Trump administration announced new, non-nuclear sanctions on Iranians while at the same time warning Iran that it would face consequences for breaching "the spirit" of the nuclear deal with world powers.

The new sanctions target 18 Iranian individuals and groups.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video