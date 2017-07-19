Health plan failure brings dread for Obamacare beneficiaries

In this July 26, 2016, photo taken by Zoe Chandra, Alison Chandra and her son, Ethan, 3, both of Middlesex, N.J., pose for a photo in Middlesex. Ethan suffers from heterotaxy syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes organs to form incorrectly or in the wrong place. Their story drew attention in June 2017 when Chandra shared a photo of a hospital bill for Ethan's latest heart surgery. The charges added up to more than $230,000 but Chandra owed only $500 after insurance. Zoe Chandra via AP)