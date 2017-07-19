Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah talks on his cellphone outside a Senate Republican meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" over the collapse of the GOP effort to rewrite the Obama health care law.
July 19, 2017 3:11 AM

In Trump style, senators' tweet dashed GOP health care hopes

By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Sens. Mike Lee and Jerry Moran chose President Donald Trump's favorite medium when they were in ready to disrupt the GOP rewrite of the health care law, they.

They could not support Senate Republicans' plan, the somewhat unlikely pair of conservatives tweeted at 8:30 p.m. Monday night, giving no heads up to the White House or Senate leaders before pressing send.

The announcement, coming after some 10 days of conversations between the men, stunned official Washington and left Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at least two votes short in the closely divided Senate from being able to move forward, effectively sinking the measure. It landed shortly after Trump dined with a group of senators to discuss strategy — unwittingly plotting a plan that would immediately become outdated.

