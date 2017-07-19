More Politics News

July 19, 2017 3:07 AM

Council calls for school probe after abuse allegations

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Providence City Council has moved forward with a resolution calling for an independent investigation of a school that state officials say failed to properly report molestation allegations.

The council's education committee amended the proposed resolution Monday.

The resolution would have the Providence police conduct the investigation into Harry Kizirian Elementary School's handling of the accusations against gym teacher James Duffy.

Duffy is accused of groping three fifth-grade girls. He has been charged with five counts of child molestation and did not enter a plea during his arraignment June 29.

The school board has ordered retraining for all top Providence school administrators in the proper reporting of sex abuse allegations.

City council is expected to vote on the resolution Thursday.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video