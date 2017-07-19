More Politics News

July 19, 2017 2:32 AM

Police officer charged, put on leave after high-speed crash

The Associated Press
FALLS CHURCH, Va.

A police officer is on leave and facing a reckless driving charge after a high-speed crash in February.

Fairfax County Police say the officer, Pshko Siteki, was responding to a disorderly conduct call in the Falls Church area about 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 18.

Siteki collided with a minivan turning left off Leesburg Pike. Police say the officer had not activated his emergency equipment, and was going 68 mph prior to the crash. The speed limit was 40 mph.

Police say both Siteki and the 53-year-old minivan driver were hospitalized after the crash. Police described the minivan driver's injuries as serious and say he is still recovering.

After an internal affairs investigation, Siteki was placed on administrative leave and charged Tuesday with misdemeanor reckless driving.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video