Police officer charged, put on leave after high-speed crash

A police officer is on leave and facing a reckless driving charge after a high-speed crash in February.
Fairfax County Police say the officer, Pshko Siteki, was responding to a disorderly conduct call in the Falls Church area about 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 18.
Siteki collided with a minivan turning left off Leesburg Pike. Police say the officer had not activated his emergency equipment, and was going 68 mph prior to the crash. The speed limit was 40 mph.
Police say both Siteki and the 53-year-old minivan driver were hospitalized after the crash. Police described the minivan driver's injuries as serious and say he is still recovering.
After an internal affairs investigation, Siteki was placed on administrative leave and charged Tuesday with misdemeanor reckless driving.
Comments