July 19, 2017 2:27 AM

Timetable described for West Virginia road projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia Transportation Secretary Tom Smith says the Justice administration's road and bridge reconstruction initiative will start with about $350 million of road resurfacing in the next few months originally scheduled for 2018 and 2019.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Smith told contractors Tuesday that phase will emphasize more heavily traveled secondary roads ineligible for federal funding.

About $440 million in bonds are planned to go to market in October and in March producing revenue for bigger projects like bridge replacements and interstate repairs.

He says about $130 million in Parkways Authority bonds also will be issued early next year, the first installment of about $500 million.

Should voters pass an October referendum, he says another $600 to $800 million of bonds will be issued in March.

