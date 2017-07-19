Army general among Thais convicted of human trafficking

FILE - In this Monday, June 22, 2015, file photo, Malaysian religious officers and villagers place coffins containing remains of Rohingya migrants for a mass burial ceremony in Kedah, Malaysia. A Thai court, Wednesday, is issuing rulings in a major human trafficking trial with more than 103 defendants, including a senior army officer, who were arrested in 2015 after 36 bodies were discovered in shallow graves in southern Thailand. Gary Chuah, File AP Photo