More Politics News

July 19, 2017 12:15 AM

Vermont awarded nearly $240K for opioid fight

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont has been awarded a nearly $240,000 federal grant to help respond to the opioid overdose crisis.

The grant is part of the $12 million the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week awarded to 23 states and the District of Columbia.

The grant will be used to enhance prevention efforts and to improve the tracking of opioid-related overdoses.

U.S. Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy says U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has proposed cutting these CDC programs by $50 million next year.

Leahy said Tuesday that he's calling on Price and President Donald Trump to withdraw their proposal to make those cuts to what he called "this vital program."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video