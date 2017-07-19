More Politics News

Assembly Speaker Heastie heads to North Country

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is heading to the North Country as his summer tour of upstate New York continues.

The Bronx Democrat is scheduled to stop at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton and visit the Thousand Islands on Wednesday.

Heastie was in Rochester on Tuesday, where he toured a training center for apprentice carpenters and saw damage from recent flooding.

Heastie is also planning trips to western New York, the Southern Tier, the capitol region and Long Island later this summer and fall.

Heastie took a similar upstate tour after becoming speaker and says the trips help him better understand the challenges and opportunities facing the state's many regions.

