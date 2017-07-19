Panel to question rail officials on Penn Station track work

FILE - In this July 10, 2017 file photo, Amtrak workers repair tracks in New York's Penn Station. Amtrak has begun extensive repairs Monday to tracks and signals in Penn Station, which it owns and operates. Monday morning's rush got off to a slow start without any apparent problems. Some New Jersey Transit trains have been canceled this week during the summer-long repair work at Penn Station, because engineers are exercising contract rights that allow them to take two days to report for work when schedule changes are made. Several trains were canceled Monday, July 17, on the North Jersey Coast Line and Northeast Corridor line. An early morning North Jersey Coast Line train was canceled Tuesday, NJ Transit said. Richard Drew AP Photo