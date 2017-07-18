Indiana city creates panel to address racial tension

A northeast Indiana city is establishing a commission to address racial tension.
The Fort Wayne Journal Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2uwWrIX) that the city of New Haven is creating the commission after a teen was badly beaten in June during an incident at a trailer park.
The victim told police that racial slurs were uttered during the attack. The newspaper did not indicate the victim's race or ethnicity.
Mayor Terry McDonald said at a community meeting Monday that the commission will likely include local school officials, religious leaders, the NAACP and the Urban League.
The meeting was attended by officials with the U.S. Department of Justice.
Officials have not yet picked a name for the commission.
