Congressman's wife ponders run for governor in Maryland

Maya Rockeymoore, the wife of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, says she is "strongly considering" running for governor of Maryland during an interview in Oxon Hill, Md., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Rockeymoore, a Democrat, told The Associated Press Tuesday that the health care debate in Washington has shown that Republicans in the nation's capital are not considering the needs of women, children and minorities. Brian Witte AP Photo