Maya Rockeymoore, the wife of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, says she is "strongly considering" running for governor of Maryland during an interview in Oxon Hill, Md., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Rockeymoore, a Democrat, told The Associated Press Tuesday that the health care debate in Washington has shown that Republicans in the nation's capital are not considering the needs of women, children and minorities.
Maya Rockeymoore, the wife of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, says she is "strongly considering" running for governor of Maryland during an interview in Oxon Hill, Md., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Rockeymoore, a Democrat, told The Associated Press Tuesday that the health care debate in Washington has shown that Republicans in the nation's capital are not considering the needs of women, children and minorities. Brian Witte AP Photo
Maya Rockeymoore, the wife of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, says she is "strongly considering" running for governor of Maryland during an interview in Oxon Hill, Md., on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Rockeymoore, a Democrat, told The Associated Press Tuesday that the health care debate in Washington has shown that Republicans in the nation's capital are not considering the needs of women, children and minorities. Brian Witte AP Photo

More Politics News

July 18, 2017 8:03 PM

Congressman's wife ponders run for governor in Maryland

By BRIAN WITTE Associated Press
OXON HILL, Md.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, the wife of Rep. Elijah Cummings, says she is "strongly considering" running for governor of Maryland.

Rockeymoore Cummings, a Democrat, told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday that the health care debate in Washington has shown that Republicans in the nation's capital are not considering the needs of women, children and minorities.

She says more decisions about important issues like health care will fall to state leaders, where governors will have a lot of say in who gets needed services.

She says she isn't confident Republican Gov. Larry Hogan will make the right decisions on behalf of Maryland families.

Rockeymoore Cummings says she may announce a decision "within the next few weeks."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video