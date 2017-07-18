More Politics News

July 18, 2017 6:23 PM

Arkansas governor touts global investment in state

The Associated Press
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas' governor is promoting the state as a welcoming place for foreign companies to invest, joining at least three other states that have issued similar policy statements aimed at reassuring international firms.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday issued the state's first "open investment policy statement," touting the benefits Arkansas has seen from welcoming global companies. Hutchinson made the announcement at L'Oreal USA's manufacturing facility in North Little Rock.

The Organization for International Investment says Arkansas joins Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania in issuing such policies about international businesses. The organization represents the U.S. operations of global companies and has been urging states to issue policy statements highlighting the impact of foreign investment.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video