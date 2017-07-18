More Politics News

July 18, 2017 6:19 PM

Professor reinstated after GOP student assault accusation

By AMANDA LEE MYERS Associated Press
LONG BEACH, Calif.

A California professor facing termination over a run-in with pro-Donald Trump student demonstrators has been reinstated after arbitration, though the school maintains he acted improperly.

Professor Eric Canin was reinstated at California State University, Fullerton, following an arbitration decision last week. The decision came after Canin appealed a letter of termination.

Speaking to the university's board of trustees Tuesday, Canin said the school needs to protect faculty from attacks on academic freedom.

The university emphasized in a statement that the arbitrator concluded that Canin acted improperly and deserved a two-month suspension. The school says "it is unacceptable to respond with violence to speech with which we disagree."

The school's College Republicans accused Canin of striking one of them at a February protest. Canin denied hitting anyone.

