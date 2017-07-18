Republican lawmakers give California climate law a boost

Gov. Jerry Brown, center left, flanked by Republicans, Assembly Leader Chad Mayes, of Yucca Valley, left, Tom Berryhill, center right, of Twain Harte, and Devon Mathis, of Visalia, right, leaves a news conference after the Legislature approved a pair of climate change bills, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Brown was able to get Republican support for the measure, which will extend the state's cap-and-trade program. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo