House approves delay of Obama-era smog reductions

FILE - In this July 6, 2017, file photo, the Longview Power Plant in Maidsville, W.Va. The House voted July 18, 2017, to pass a Republican-backed bill delaying implementation of Obama-era reductions in smog-causing air pollutants. Congress voted 229 to 199 to approve the Ozone Standards Implementation Act of 2017. The measure delays by another eight years implementation of 2015 air pollution standards issued by the Environmental Protection Agency under the prior administration. Michael Virtanen, File AP Photo