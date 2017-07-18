California wildfire prompts state's emergency response

Merced and Mariposa County Sheriff's Office members attend a briefing during a wildfire in Mariposa County, Calif., Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Tall grass from a deluge of winter rains is fueling wildfires throughout the Western U.S., damaging more than a dozen homes in Nevada and threatening hundreds more structures in California. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection on Tuesday ordered evacuations for some residents living southwest of Yosemite National Park. Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP)