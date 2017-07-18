In this photo taken April 19, 2017, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, left, talks with Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Carson is pledging to “work toward a time when no family is without a home," even as the Trump administration seeks sharp budget cuts that critics say would lead to more people living on the streets.
In this photo taken April 19, 2017, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, left, talks with Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Carson is pledging to “work toward a time when no family is without a home," even as the Trump administration seeks sharp budget cuts that critics say would lead to more people living on the streets. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo
In this photo taken April 19, 2017, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, left, talks with Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Carson is pledging to “work toward a time when no family is without a home," even as the Trump administration seeks sharp budget cuts that critics say would lead to more people living on the streets. Sue Ogrocki AP Photo

More Politics News

July 18, 2017 4:51 PM

Carson pledges to fight homelessness amid budget cut plans

By JENNIFER C. KERR Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Housing Secretary Ben Carson is pledging to "work toward a time when no family is without a home" — even as the Trump administration seeks sharp budget cuts that critics say would lead to more people living on the streets.

Carson says combatting homelessness will save lives, and federal dollars in the long run, considering the enormous costs of emergency room care and money for extra policing.

He spoke at a conference organized by the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

A spokesman says Carson will make homelessness a top priority at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

President Donald Trump's 2018 budget includes cuts to homeless assistance grants and Section 8 rental assistance, which helps about 2.2 million low-income families afford housing.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video