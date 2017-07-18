Lawsuit seeks records tying Utah's Sean Reyes to GOP group

A left-leaning advocacy group is suing Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes for documents detailing his ties with one of his chief political donors, the Republican Attorney Generals Association.
The Wisconsin-based Center for Media and Democracy said Tuesday that it filed a lawsuit in Utah Monday against Reyes' office seeking documents about the Republican Attorneys General Group and its partner organization, the Rule of Law Defense Fund.
The advocacy group says it received 19 documents under a public records request but was not given documents related to more than a dozen interactions the group knew of.
Reyes' spokeswoman Missy Larsen said in an emailed statement Tuesday that the office disagrees with "politically-motivated lawsuits and press releases" but does not comment on open cases.
The Republican Attorneys General Association has given more than $250,000 to Reyes' campaign since 2015.
