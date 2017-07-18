Arizona AG: No prosecution of ex-speaker after expense probe

FILE - In this March 9, 2016, file photo, Arizona House Speaker David Gowan speaks to visitors in his office at the Capitol in Phoenix. The Arizona Attorney General's Office says it won't prosecute former state House speaker Gowan following a fraud investigation into expense reimbursements. The office says it found numerous accountability shortcomings in House of Representatives procedures but a lack of clear-cut violations involving criminal intent by Gowan, a Sierra Vista Republican. Bob Christie, File AP Photo