What's next? Senate GOP scrambles after health care flop

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, arrives for a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" over the collapse of the GOP effort to rewrite the Obama health care law. McConnell proposed a vote on a backup plan simply repealing the statute, but that idea was on the brink of rejection, too. Andrew Harnik AP Photo