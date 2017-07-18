More Politics News

July 18, 2017 3:36 PM

Strange dominates fundraising in Alabama's US Senate race

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama Sen. Luther Strange is far outspending his challengers in the Republican primary to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' old Senate seat.

Fundraising reports released Tuesday show Strange raised $2.7 million so far in the Senate race. Strange has also benefited from high-dollar spending on his behalf by a super political action committee with ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The money has allowed Strange to dominate airwaves in the GOP battle to replace Sessions. He is trying to fight off firebrand challengers, including House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Mo Brooks and former Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Brooks has a $1.3 million available heading into the Aug. 15 primary. Much of that was left over from past House races.

Strange was appointed senator after Sessions became U.S. attorney general.

