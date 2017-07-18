Protests over conviction of Jordanian in US troop deaths

Protesters in the southern Jordanian town of al-Jafr stage a sit-in Tuesday, July 18, 2017, following the conviction of a local soldier a day earlier in the shooting deaths of three U.S. military trainers. One banner reads: “We will continue the civil disobedience until justice is brought to the hero. The U.S. troops were killed in November at the gate to the al-Jafr air base when their convoy came under fire. Reem Saad AP Photo