Protesters in the southern Jordanian town of al-Jafr stage a sit-in Tuesday, July 18, 2017, following the conviction of a local soldier a day earlier in the shooting deaths of three U.S. military trainers. One banner reads: “We will continue the civil disobedience until justice is brought to the hero. The U.S. troops were killed in November at the gate to the al-Jafr air base when their convoy came under fire. Reem Saad AP Photo

July 18, 2017 3:23 PM

Protests over conviction of Jordanian in US troop deaths

The Associated Press
AL-JAFR, Jordan

Hundreds of people in southern Jordan have protested the conviction of a local soldier in the shooting deaths of three U.S. military trainers.

The U.S. troops were killed in November at the gate to the al-Jafr air base when their convoy came under fire. A Jordanian military court sentenced 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha to life in prison on Monday.

On Tuesday, protesters blocked roads to the town of al-Jafr with burning tires and staged a sit-in.

Members of the soldier's tribe claimed, without presenting evidence, that he was a scapegoat, and that there had been a deadly clash between U.S. troops and Syrian rebels they were training.

The defendant testified that he opened fire because he believed he had heard a pistol shot and feared the base was being attacked.

