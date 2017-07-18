The Latest: Ex-hippie guilty in police station bomb attempt

FILE - This Oct. 13, 2016, file photo shows the exterior of the police station in the town of Nederland, Colo. A man accused of leaving a bomb outside the police station in the small mountain town to avenge the killing of a fellow member of a hippie group in the 1970s is expected to plead guilty. David Michael Ansberry is expected to acknowledge Tuesday, July 18, 201, that he left a powerful bomb containing arsenic outside the Nederland Police Department on Oct. 11. Sadie Gurman, File AP Photo