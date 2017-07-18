More Politics News

July 18, 2017 10:27 PM

Protesters arrested for refusing to leave Malloy's office

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Five Connecticut residents are facing trespassing charges after refusing to leave Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's state Capitol office.

The individuals on Tuesday were protesting cuts to programs benefiting people with intellectual and other disabilities. They were part of a larger group that displayed pictures of people who rely on services at risk because Connecticut currently doesn't have a two-year state budget in place.

State Capitol Police say the group refused to leave Malloy's office. He was not at the Capitol at the time of the protest.

They were each charged with second-degree criminal trespass and were issued a misdemeanor summons.

Malloy appeared Monday at a nonprofit that services people with intellectual disabilities, saying he doesn't support the cuts and doesn't want to run state government using his limited spending authority.

