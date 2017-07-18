Petition would end North Dakota Sunday shopping restrictions

North Dakota residents may soon have a chance to sign onto a petition to repeal longstanding Sunday business restrictions.
Secretary of State Al Jaeger (JAY'-gur) said Tuesday he is reviewing the ballot initiative to end the state's so-called blue laws. Once the petition is approved for circulation, it will need signatures from about 13,500 North Dakotans to put it to a statewide vote next year.
Fargo business owner Brandon Mendenwald is heading the effort. He believes repealing the state's Sunday shopping ban has broad support.
The National Conference of State Legislatures says about a dozen states have some form of Sunday sales laws, but only North Dakota prohibits shopping on Sunday morning.
The Legislature has defeated several measures over the years to end the Sunday morning shopping prohibition.
