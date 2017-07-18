The Latest: Family upset prosecutor dropping case vs. ex-cop

The Latest on prosecutor's decision not to try police officer a third time (all times local):
2 p.m.
Family members of an unarmed black man killed during a traffic stop are angry about a prosecutor's decision to drop the case against a white former University of Cincinnati police officer.
Sam DuBose's relatives have been calling for a third murder trial of 27-year-old Ray Tensing. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) told them privately of his decision Tuesday just before announcing he wouldn't pursue another trial.
DuBose's sister Terina Allen says he was "no threat" to Tensing or anyone else. She says she plans to continue to hound Tensing "the rest of his life."
Tensing testified he feared for his life when DuBose tried to drive away.
Referring to Deters' announcement that the case has been referred to federal authorities, Allen says "they should have done both."
1:15 p.m.
An Ohio prosecutor won't try for a third time to convict a white police officer for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist during a traffic stop.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) said Tuesday he is dropping the case against 27-year-old Ray Tensing because he believes the case cannot succeed.
Two previous juries couldn't reach a unanimous agreement on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges against the former University of Cincinnati officer.
Tensing shot 43-year-old Sam DuBose in the head after pulling him over for a missing front license plate on July 19, 2015. Tensing testified he feared he was going to be killed when DuBose tried to drive away.
The shooting is among those across the nation that have raised attention to how police deal with blacks.
