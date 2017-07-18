More Politics News

July 18, 2017 1:56 PM

Report urges end of nuclear power project in South Carolina

By SEANNA ADCOX Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

Environmental groups are urging South Carolina's utility regulators to stop the construction of nuclear reactors already years behind schedule and return billions in cost overruns to consumers.

A report released Tuesday by the Sierra Club and Friends of the Earth calls SCE&G's two new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville a failed nuclear gamble.

Its author, Mark Cooper with the Vermont Law School, says abandoning the project can prevent an expensive mistake from becoming a catastrophic one. The report is being submitted to the Public Service Commission ahead of an October hearing.

SCE&G customers have funded the reactors for years through a series of rate hikes approved by commissioners.

The utility's plans are uncertain. The contractor building the reactors filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

