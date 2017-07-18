The Afghanistan girls team competes in the First Global Robotics Challenge, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Washington. The challenge is an international robotics event with teams from over 100 countries.
The Afghanistan girls team competes in the First Global Robotics Challenge, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Washington. The challenge is an international robotics event with teams from over 100 countries. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo
The Afghanistan girls team competes in the First Global Robotics Challenge, Monday, July 17, 2017, in Washington. The challenge is an international robotics event with teams from over 100 countries. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo

More Politics News

July 18, 2017 1:53 PM

Story of Afghan girls is among many at global robotics event

By JESSICA GRESKO Associated Press
WASHINGTON

An international robotics competition in Washington is in its final day Tuesday with teams of teenagers from more than 150 nations competing.

Sixty percent of the teams participating in the competition were founded, led or organized by women. And among 830 teens participating, 209 are girls. There are six all-girl teams, including squads from Afghanistan, the United States, Ghana, Jordan, the Palestinian territories and the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu. Vanuatu's nickname: the "SMART Sistas."

Sixteen-year-old Samira Bader of Jordan says "it's very difficult for us because everyone thinks" building robots is "only for boys." She said her team wants to prove that "girls can do it."

Sixteen-year-old Colleen Johnson of New Jersey says they look forward "to a day when an all-girls team is ... completely normal."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video