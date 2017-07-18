Story of Afghan girls is among many at global robotics event

An international robotics competition in Washington is in its final day Tuesday with teams of teenagers from more than 150 nations competing.
Sixty percent of the teams participating in the competition were founded, led or organized by women. And among 830 teens participating, 209 are girls. There are six all-girl teams, including squads from Afghanistan, the United States, Ghana, Jordan, the Palestinian territories and the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu. Vanuatu's nickname: the "SMART Sistas."
Sixteen-year-old Samira Bader of Jordan says "it's very difficult for us because everyone thinks" building robots is "only for boys." She said her team wants to prove that "girls can do it."
Sixteen-year-old Colleen Johnson of New Jersey says they look forward "to a day when an all-girls team is ... completely normal."
