More Politics News

July 18, 2017 1:51 PM

Arkansas governor: Don't give up on changes to health law

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas' Republican governor says Congress shouldn't give up on finding ways to change the federal health overhaul in a way that can win bipartisan support despite the collapse of the GOP effort to repeal and replace the 2010 law.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told reporters Tuesday he was disappointed that efforts to rewrite former President Barack Obama's health law were unsuccessful in the Senate. Hutchinson said he thinks lawmakers in Washington can still find a bipartisan solution to address concerns with the health law.

Arkansas expanded Medicaid under the health law through a hybrid program that uses the expansion funds to place people on private insurance. More than 300,000 people are on the program.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:56

DACA is back on the chopping block again
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal

View More Video