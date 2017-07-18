More Politics News

July 18, 2017 3:19 PM

Lawsuit: New TennCare rates endanger hemophilia patients

By JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A Tennessee lawsuit claims the state is breaking federal law and endangering people with bleeding disorders like hemophilia by reimbursing less for prescription blood-clotting drugs through its Medicaid program.

Last week's lawsuit over TennCare reimbursements was filed in Davidson County Chancery Court by specialty pharmacies Hemophilia Preferred Care of Memphis, Inc., First Choice Home Infusion, LLC, InTouch Pharmacy LLC and Twelvestone Medical, Inc.; and wholesaler National Cornerstone Healthcare Services, Inc.

The lawsuit says if reimbursement methods implemented April 1 aren't blocked, at least seven specialty pharmacies aiding about half of TennCare's bleeding disorder patients will have to withdraw from serving them and close Tennessee operations.

It says TennCare is targeting clotting-factor pharmacies to save $12 million to $15 million annually.

TennCare spokeswoman Sarah Tanksley declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

